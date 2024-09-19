Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 457833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Snipp Interactive Stock Down 7.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
