Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 0.1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.39 and last traded at $112.95. Approximately 656,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,542,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,498 shares of company stock valued at $63,995,494. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,352,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

