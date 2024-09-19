Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.62 and last traded at $112.61. 1,280,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,534,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.78.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $715,051.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,877,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,498 shares of company stock valued at $63,995,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

