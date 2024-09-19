SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading Down 0.8%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 22,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 29,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $86.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

