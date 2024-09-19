SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.66

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 104774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

