Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Shares Up 6.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.43. 41,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 222,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several research firms recently commented on SLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.08.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$75,220.15. Insiders own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

