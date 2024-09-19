Soleil Boughton Sells 2,339 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20.
  • On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,631.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.