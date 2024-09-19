Soleil Boughton Sells 2,339 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,631.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

