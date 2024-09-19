Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.32

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 129344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of -1.46.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $4,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,291,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,101,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $4,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,291,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,101,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 767,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,548. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,325,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,596,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,557,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.