Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.92. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

