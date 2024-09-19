Somerset Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 1.5% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $21,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of F opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

