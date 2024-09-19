Somerset Group LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Dell Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 984.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 53,525 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $116.05 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 770,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,456,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,456,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock valued at $840,653,193. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

