Somerset Group LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Somerset Group LLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 6.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.04 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.