Somerset Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

