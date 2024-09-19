Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.13). Approximately 314,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 379,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

Sosandar Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

