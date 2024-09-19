Soundwatch Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Soundwatch Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS ESGV opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

