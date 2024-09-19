Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

