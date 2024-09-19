SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Shares Up 5.6%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 25,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
SouthGobi Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19.
About SouthGobi Resources
SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.
