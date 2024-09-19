SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Daniel E. Bockhorst Sells 2,500 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSB opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

