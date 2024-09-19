SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get SouthState alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SouthState

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,485,000 after purchasing an additional 466,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SouthState by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,394,000 after buying an additional 371,987 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 270.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in SouthState by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,402,000 after buying an additional 149,745 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. SouthState has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.