SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.89

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.89 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 22860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

