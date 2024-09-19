SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.74

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 138783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,099,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,280,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

