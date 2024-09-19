SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 319,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RWO stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

