SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,871,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $416.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.82 and a 200-day moving average of $395.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.