SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD opened at $235.51 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $240.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

