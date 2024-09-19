SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.81

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 16081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 325,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 353,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

