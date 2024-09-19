SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $156.47

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.47 and last traded at $156.28, with a volume of 1790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.89.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.