SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.34

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPABGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 83355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 3,264,288 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 699,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

