SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.27

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 1475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 707,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 89,151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

