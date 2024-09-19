SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.9% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

