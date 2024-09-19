SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,141 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 707,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 89,151 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

