SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Cut by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,572,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

