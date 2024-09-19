SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Lifted by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,572,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

