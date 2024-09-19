SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Raised by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.