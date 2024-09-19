SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

