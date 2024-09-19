SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,489,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

