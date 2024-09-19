SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.18

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 41528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.