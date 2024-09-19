SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.25

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 1029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,382,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

