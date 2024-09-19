SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.03

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.03 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $846.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

