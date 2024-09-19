SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.44

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 4815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $182,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

