SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Vima LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vima LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

KBE stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.