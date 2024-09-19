SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.52

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $102.88, with a volume of 5047820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

