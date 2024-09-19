SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Purchased by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $65.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $438.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

