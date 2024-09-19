SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.71

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 8429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

