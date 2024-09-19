SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 114,277 shares.The stock last traded at $48.40 and had previously closed at $47.64.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,300.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 421,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 408,957 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.