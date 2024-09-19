Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.34. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £946.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Spire Healthcare Group

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Justin Ash acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £49,796 ($65,780.71). Corporate insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

