Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Down 6.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.09. 2,893,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.