Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Manish Sarin Sells 22,738 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $178,038.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 748,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

