Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 12,915 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06.

On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 1,106,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

