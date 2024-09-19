Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Diane Adams Sells 12,915 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06.
- On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40.
Sprinklr Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 1,106,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CXM
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.