Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Down 1.1%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.02. Approximately 16,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 23,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

