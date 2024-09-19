Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.31

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.31 and traded as high as C$56.68. Sprott shares last traded at C$55.28, with a volume of 18,973 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.31.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of C$65.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9489456 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

