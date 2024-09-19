Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.31

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.31 and traded as high as C$56.68. Sprott shares last traded at C$55.28, with a volume of 18,973 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on Sprott
Sprott Trading Down 1.6 %
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of C$65.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9489456 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.